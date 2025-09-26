Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Manhunt Ends: Armed And Dangerous Boyfriend Captured After Killing Girlfriend, Nysp

The man wanted for killing his girlfriend in Cohoes has been captured nearly two weeks after the homicide, New York State Police announced on Friday, Sept. 26.

Anthony G. Bechand

Anthony G. Bechand

 Photo Credit: NYSP
Anthony G. Bechand's white pick-up truck

Anthony G. Bechand's white pick-up truck

 Photo Credit: NYSP
Jillian Pikora
Anthony G. Bechand, 53, was spotted walking along State Route 86 near Paul Smith’s College at about 7:30 a.m., police said. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to tips about a suspicious person in the area and found Bechand.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to SP Ray Brook for questioning.

The search for Bechand began on Sunday, Sept. 14, when Cohoes Police responded to 4 Earl Lynn Court and found 41-year-old Amanda Rodriguez dead inside her home. She had been living there with Bechand, her boyfriend, according to police and Mayor Bill Keeler.

That same day, investigators located Bechand’s vehicle — a white 2024 Chevrolet Silverado — abandoned on County Route 60 near County Route 86 in the Town of Brighton, Franklin County. Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted grid and structural searches through wooded terrain in the Gabriels and Brighton areas.

The investigation drew support from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, New York State Forest Rangers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Saranac Lake and Lake Placid police departments, sheriff’s offices from Franklin and Clinton counties, Plattsburgh City Police, Ticonderoga Police, the Northern Regional Response Team, and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

State Police thanked the community and the media for their assistance in finding Bechand. The investigation remains ongoing.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated following Bechand's capture.

