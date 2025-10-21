Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Man With AR-15 Threatening To 'Shoot Up' Airport Nabbed After Entering Terminal In Atlanta

A quick-thinking family and swift police work stopped what could have been a devastating attack at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, after a man allegedly threatened on social media to open fire inside the world’s busiest travel hub.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Harrison Keely
Joe Lombardi
On Monday, October 20, 2025, Atlanta police identified Billy Joe Cagle, 49, as the suspect arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at the airport. Authorities say Cagle’s own relatives tipped them off after watching him livestream threats online, claiming he was on his way to “shoot it up.”

Responding to the urgent call, officers tracked Cagle down and arrested him inside the airport terminal before he could carry out his threats. 

Although he was not armed at the time of his arrest, police later recovered an AR-15 assault rifle loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition from his pickup truck parked just outside.

Cagle, described by police and family as a convicted felon with a history of mental health issues, now faces several charges, including making terroristic threats, attempted aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens praised the rapid response and cooperation that likely averted disaster. 

“Twenty-seven or more lives could have been lost today,” Dickens said in a news conference, emphasizing the importance of quick action in preventing tragedy.

Authorities continue to investigate, while security remains heightened at the airport.

