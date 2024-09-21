A Few Clouds 59°

SHARE

Man Who Traveled Across NY To Kill Ex-Wife's Partner Apprehended In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A man was apprehended in the region after authorities say he traveled hundreds of miles across New York to murder his ex-wife's partner.

West Seneca in western New York is about 330 miles from Claverack, in Columbia County.

West Seneca in western New York is about 330 miles from Claverack, in Columbia County.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Diego Parra on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

State Police troopers responded to a Columbia County 911 broadcast about the suspect on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The suspect, Andrew J. Case, age 41, of West Seneca, in Erie County, was located and arrested on Route 9 in the Columbia County town of Greenport, according to police.

An investigation determined he was en route to Westchester County with three shotguns, police said.

Case was charged with:

  • Attempted murder,
  • Attempted assault,
  • Criminal use of a firearm,
  • Driving while intoxicated.

Case was arraigned in the town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail prior to his next scheduled court appearance.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE