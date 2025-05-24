Man Who Torched Car With ‘Napalm’ Outside US Capitol During Carter Memorial Dodges Prison

Adrian J. Hinton, 36, of Lorton, was sentenced to one year of supervised release and 125 hours of community service for setting his vehicle on fire near the Capitol, according to the US Attorney’s Office in DC.

Hinton pleaded guilty in January to one count of destruction of government property.

The incident took place shortly before 5 p.m. on Jan. 8, when Carter's body was lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

According to court documents, Hinton drove from Virginia and parked on First Street NW, near the Ulysses S. Grant Memorial.

He then removed a bottle containing an unknown liquid, poured it on his car, and ignited it.

Police said bystanders reported the fire, prompting a response from the US Capitol Police, FBI, and ATF. Bomb technicians later determined the vehicle contained no explosives.

Police found a bottle, matches, and a knife near the car.

Hinton waived his Miranda rights and told investigators he set the fire to express his “displeasure with the recent election results.”

He admitted to researching how to make homemade napalm using household products, according to court filings.

Officials confirmed the incident occurred during a high-security period as “numerous elected officials were visiting the Capitol Rotunda.”

The case was prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

