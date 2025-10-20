Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Man Who Strangled, Dismembered Bulldog At Acquaintance's NY Home Gets Jail Time

A Connecticut man who killed and dismembered an English bulldog that belonged to his acquaintance in Westchester County will spend time in jail, prosecutors announced.

Bruno, a pure-bred English bulldog, was killed in New Rochelle in December 2024. 

 Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office
Ben Crnic
Litchfield County resident Benjamin Tyler of New Milford, 40, was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 16, to one year at the Westchester County Jail after pleading guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals, an unclassified felony, earlier this year.

Prosecutors said that around Dec. 6, 2024, Tyler strangled a purebred English bulldog named Bruno to death at a New Rochelle residence belonging to Bruno’s guardian — a longtime acquaintance with whom Tyler had been staying.

After killing the animal, Tyler dismembered Bruno’s body and scattered pieces of the body around New Rochelle, investigators said.

The gruesome discovery sparked outrage across the New Rochelle community and beyond when details first emerged last December.

An investigation by the New Rochelle Police Department, with assistance from the SPCA of Westchester, led to Tyler’s arrest later that month. He turned himself in on Dec. 23, 2024, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In a statement, Westchester DA Susan Cacace called Tyler’s actions “unacceptable.”

“The defendant will have a year in jail to think about his despicable actions,” she added.

