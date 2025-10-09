Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Man Who Raped Child Under 13 In Hudson Valley Learns His Fate: DA

A 27-year-old man will spend years in state prison after admitting to raping a child under the age of 13 in Orange County, prosecutors announced. 

Eusten Coppin, 27, of Middletown. 

 Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Eusten Coppin of Middletown was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 6, to nine years in prison followed by ten years of post-release supervision in connection with the rape, which happened in 2016, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8. 

Coppin previously pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, prosecutors said. At sentencing, the District Attorney’s Office recommended a 12-year prison term with the same post-release supervision. 

During his plea, Coppin admitted that on June 30, 2016, when he was 18 or older, he engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who was less than 13 years old, according to the DA’s Office. 

As part of his sentence, Coppin must register as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act. 

"Those who victimize children deserve the harshest punishment,” said Orange County DA David M. Hoovler in a statement on Wednesday. 

He continued: "The lengthy prison sentence imposed in this case signifies the seriousness of the defendant’s admitted conduct. While cases such as this one are challenging for the victims and for the law enforcement officers tasked with investigating the crimes, we nonetheless remain committed to pursue accountability for these dangerous offenders.”

