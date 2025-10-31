Man Who Assaulted, Robbed 75-Year-Old Victim In Hudson Valley Faces Jail Time

Following a 16-day jury trial, 51-year-old Vladimir Puentes of Yonkers was convicted of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, and second-degree assault, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Prosecutors said the crime occurred on July 1, 2024, when Puentes attacked and robbed the elderly victim in an alleyway off Riverdale Avenue near Radford Street in Yonkers. The victim suffered injuries in the assault.

Puentes was arrested following a Yonkers Police Department investigation, which quickly identified him as the suspect.

Puentes is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9, the DA’s office said.

