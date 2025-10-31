Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Mostly Cloudy 53°

SHARE

Man Who Assaulted, Robbed 75-Year-Old Victim In Hudson Valley Faces Jail Time

A man has been found guilty of robbing and assaulting a 75-year-old victim during a violent attack on a Westchester street last year, prosecutors announced.

The assault and robbery happened in an alleyway off Riverdale Avenue near Radford Street in Yonkers. 

The assault and robbery happened in an alleyway off Riverdale Avenue near Radford Street in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Following a 16-day jury trial, 51-year-old Vladimir Puentes of Yonkers was convicted of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, and second-degree assault, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Prosecutors said the crime occurred on July 1, 2024, when Puentes attacked and robbed the elderly victim in an alleyway off Riverdale Avenue near Radford Street in Yonkers. The victim suffered injuries in the assault. 

Puentes was arrested following a Yonkers Police Department investigation, which quickly identified him as the suspect.

Puentes is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9, the DA’s office said.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE