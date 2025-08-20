Man Tried Sex Act With Dog—Twice, In Pennsylvania Yard, Police Say; Suspect ID’d

The initial incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, when officers were called to the 1st block of Wise Avenue for a report of a man exposing himself through a fence. The caller told police the man was attempting to engage in a lewd act involving a dog.

The suspect—described at the time as a white male with brown hair wearing a black jacket—was seen sticking his genitalia through the fence. Investigators believed he had prior contact with the same dog, though the extent of those interactions was initially unclear.

Then on Saturday, Aug. 9, the same man allegedly returned to the property and once again tried to make inappropriate contact with the animal, Lancaster City Bureau of Police said in a follow-up report.

Photos of the suspect, captured by security footage during the second incident, were shared with the public on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Hours later, police announced the man had been identified, thanking community members who came forward.

He is also believed to frequent the Turkey Hill on Manor Street.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call 717-735-3300 or leave an anonymous tip through Crimewatch.

