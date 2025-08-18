Man Tried To Burn Tenants, Including 3 Kids, Alive In Rockland Mattress Blaze: DA (Update)

German Santiago, age 72, of West Haverstraw, was arraigned in Rockland County Court on an indictment charging him with 11 counts of attempted murder, 11 counts of second-degree arson, one count of first-degree criminal contempt, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Rockland District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said Monday, Aug. 18.

The charges stem from an incident on Friday, Aug. 1, when Santiago allegedly set a mattress on fire near the front of 52 Blauvelt Avenue, a multi-family residence that houses 12 tenants, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Prosecutors said the blaze threatened the lives of the residents, who were sleeping inside at the time, including three children under the age of 16.

According to prosecutors, one tenant awoke to loud noises and saw Santiago pour an unknown substance on the mattress before fleeing. Another resident managed to drag the burning mattress outside, preventing further injuries and damage.

Officers with the Town of Haverstraw Police Department responded and helped residents extinguish the flames.

Santiago was later apprehended after a coordinated search.

If convicted, Santiago faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years in state prison.

