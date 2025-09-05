Man Told Homeowner To Change Locks After Entering His Rockland Home With Kids Inside: Police

The incident happened on Sharon Drive in Spring Valley just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 24, the Spring Valley Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 5.

Police said the homeowner reported that an unknown man had unlawfully entered the residence while the homeowner was away. At the time, the homeowner’s wife was outside with one child, while two others were sleeping upstairs.

According to the department, video evidence showed the suspect wandering inside the home. When the homeowner returned, he confronted the man outside. The suspect allegedly asked if he lived there and then told him to change his locks and clean up toys left in the basement before leaving.

Following an investigation, police arrested Adrien J. Douglas, age 22, of Spring Valley, on Friday, Aug. 29. He was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and arraigned in Spring Valley Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

Douglas was later transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or email [email protected].

