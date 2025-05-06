Man Threatens To Kill Store Clerk In Botched Hudson Valley Robbery: Here's His Fate

Fritznel Beauchamps, age 47, of Middletown, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday, May 5, in Orange County Court, following his earlier guilty plea to first-degree attempted robbery in connection to a July 2024 incident in Middletown, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, May 6.

The charges stem from a late-night incident on July 9, 2024, when Beauchamps entered a smoke shop in Middletown, approached a store employee with a knife, and demanded cash, as Daily Voice reported.

“Give me all the money in the register or I will kill you,” Beauchamps said, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The employee was able to back away to safety, and Beauchamps fled the store without stealing anything. He later admitted in court to using or threatening to use a knife during the attempted robbery.

In addition to his prison sentence, Beauchamps will be required to serve five years of post-release supervision.

"The streets of Middletown will be safer for the near decade this defendant will be incarcerated," Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said in a statement on Tuesday.

