Man Steals Over $800 In Protein Shakes From CVS In NY: Police

The incident happened in the City of Rye on Monday, Aug. 4, when two men stole $838.98 worth of Ensure Protein Shakes from a CVS and fled in a black Nissan, the City of Rye Police Department said on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

An investigation identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Kazeem Walker of Brooklyn. Police said an arrest warrant was issued by Rye City Court on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 20, Rye detectives picked up Walker while he was appearing in Eastchester Town Court on unrelated charges. He was then brought before a judge in Rye City Court and released on his own recognizance, police said.

Walker is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 9 a.m.

The arrest comes after another CVS theft in Rye that was reported on Friday, Aug. 15, when two teenagers allegedly stole over $100 in merchandise. Click here to read more about that incident.

