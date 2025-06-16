Man Stabs Victim In Neck With Kitchen Knife At BJ's Parking Lot In Hudson Valley: Police

The incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, in the BJ's Wholesale Club parking lot at 3303 Crompond Rd., the Yorktown Police Department announced on Monday, June 16.

Officers said they responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed in the neck with a knife. When police arrived, they found a suspect—later identified as Jared Hunter Alongi, of Yorktown—trying to run from the area on foot.

Alongi was detained at the scene and taken into custody after police determined he matched the description provided by the victim. Officers also recovered a large kitchen knife that Alongi allegedly used in the attack and was still carrying at the time of his arrest, the department said.

Police say Alongi stabbed the victim in the neck, causing serious injury. No additional details about the victim’s condition were immediately released.

Alongi was charged with second-degree attempted murder and processed at Yorktown Police Headquarters. He was arraigned before Judge Raniolo, who issued temporary orders of protection for the victim and a witness.

Alongi was remanded to Westchester County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, June 17, at 6 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.