Man Stabs Victim In Head, Hands, Gets Attempted Murder Charge In NY: Police

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, when officers responded to a report of a stabbing near 73 Bridge St. in Newburgh, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from severe injuries to her hands and head. She was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The suspect, identified as George Herring, a 63-year-old Newburgh resident, was arrested at the scene without incident, police said.

He was charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Herring was taken to the City of Newburgh Police Department for processing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509. Tips may remain anonymous.

