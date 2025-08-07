Man Stabbed By Uncle During Altercation At NY Home, Police Say

The events leading to the arrest began at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, when troopers responded to a Sunoco gas station in Peekskill after receiving a report of a stabbing. There, they met with the victim, a 35-year-old Peekskill resident, who had called 911, New York State Police said on Thursday, Aug. 7.

According to police, the victim told officers he had been stabbed during a physical altercation while visiting a residence on Beverly Road in Cortlandt. The suspect, police said, was identified as the victim’s uncle: 47-year-old Arsenio F. Coronel-Espinoza of Cortlandt Manor.

An investigation determined that Coronel-Espinoza had used a kitchen knife during the assault, according to authorities.

He was arrested the same day and charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Coronel-Espinoza was later arraigned in the Town of Cortlandt Court and released on his own recognizance.

