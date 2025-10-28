Man Shot In Domestic Dispute At Rockland Home: Suspect Gets Attempted Murder Charge, Cops Say

Police said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, to a home on Mackey Court in West Haverstraw after receiving reports of a domestic dispute involving a weapon, the Haverstraw Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately gave medical aid and the victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains under medical care.

At the scene, police took suspect Tevin Williams, 28, who lives at the residence, into custody without incident, police said.

Williams was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Williams was arraigned in West Haverstraw Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI–Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and the Rockland County Intelligence Center helped in the investigation, according to police.

