Man Shoots Couple In Feet After Walking By Them Arguing In Hudson Valley: DA

Jason Brown, 33, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 23, in Orange County Court to charges connected with the shooting, which happened in July 2024, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, April 29.

The incident happened on July 31, 2024, around 12:30 p.m., when a man and woman were arguing on a Newburgh street, according to prosecutors.

Brown and another man walked by and began arguing with the male victim. The two left the scene, but Brown returned minutes later and opened fire, striking both victims in the feet.

He then ran away and discarded the gun and his clothing, prosecutors said.

Despite uncooperative witnesses, investigators identified Brown as the shooter. A search warrant executed at Brown’s apartment uncovered ammunition that matched what was used in the shooting.

Brown admitted in court that he unlawfully possessed the loaded firearm. Under the terms of his plea deal, Brown is expected to receive a sentence of 12 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, when he returns to court for sentencing on Tuesday, July 8.

