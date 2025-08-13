Man Sexually Assaulted 3 Teen Boys, Filmed It In NY: Here's His Fate

New Rochelle resident Fernando Rincon, 53, was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 12, to 13 years in state prison after pleading guilty in March to one count of second-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

The DA’s Office said that between January and April 2024, Rincon sexually assaulted three boys between the ages of 14 and 15. He also filmed the victims during the encounters.

"The defendant preyed upon a vulnerable population in order to commit these sickening acts," DA Susan Cacace said.

Cacace continued, "The trauma these victims suffered through can never be undone. But owing to their courage, we have now been able to obtain a substantial penalty that will remove the defendant from liberty for over a decade."

Rincon was first arrested in September 2024 after a months-long investigation by New Rochelle detectives and the DA’s office. At the time, police urged anyone with information about his interactions with children to come forward.

At sentencing, he was also ordered to serve 10 years of post-release supervision, register as a sex offender, and abide by permanent orders of protection issued on behalf of the victims.

