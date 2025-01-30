Man Sells Fentanyl, Cocaine To Agents In Hudson Valley, Busted After Search: Police

According to an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 30 from the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force, 28-year-old Tyshawn R. Smith was identified as allegedly dealing fentanyl and cocaine from a residence on Cannon Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Investigators conducted multiple controlled purchases of the drugs over the course of their probe, ultimately securing a search warrant for the residence.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, authorities located Smith on Market Street in Poughkeepsie and took him into custody without incident. Following his arrest, Drug Task Force agents executed the search warrant at his Cannon Street residence.

Smith has been charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony.

He was arraigned in City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 secured bond, or $300,000 partially secured bond. Officials said additional charges are pending in the case.

The Dutchess County Probation Department assisted in the investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information about drug sales in Dutchess County to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

