Man Run Over, Killed By His Own Truck After Mechanical Failure In Rockland County: PD (Update)

Khurram Shahzad was traveling west in a 1994 Grumman Food Truck on Prospect Street in Nanuet when the truck experienced a mechanical issue and stalled around 3 p.m., according to Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police. Shahzad placed the vehicle in park and got out of the truck.

Shahzad asked a friend, a 39-year-old man following him in another car, to assist him with backing the truck onto a side street.

Peters said the friend got into the food truck, placed the vehicle into neutral, and the truck began rolling back. Shahzad positioned himself behind the truck to help direct the operator.

During the process, the truck’s brakes reportedly failed to engage, and the vehicle unexpectedly struck Shahzad, causing severe injuries. The operator of the truck remained on the scene.

The Clarkstown Police, the Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps, and Rockland Paramedics arrived on the scene to administer medical aid. Shahzad was transported from the scene to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Peters said.

Peters said they are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Unit at 845-639-5800.

