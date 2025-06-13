Man Punches, Kicks Officer After Trespassing At Rockland Business: Police

The incident happened Thursday night, June 12, on Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg, when officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated person who was involved in a fight, Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police Department said on Friday, June 13.

Police said the man, later identified as 32-year-old Joseph Kozachenko, was found trespassing on business property when the responding officer attempted to place him under arrest. The situation quickly escalated, the department added.

According to police, Kozachenko broke free from the officer’s grasp and punched him in the face with a closed fist. Despite the assault and additional resistance, including kicking, the officer was able to regain control and put Kozachenko in handcuffs.

Kozachenko was arrested and charged with attempted assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and trespass. He is scheduled to appear in Sloatsburg Justice Court.

No information was released about the officer’s injuries.

