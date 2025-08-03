Man Possibly Beaten, Then Killed By Taxi Driven By Suspended Driver In Ramapo: Police

It happened around 1 a.m. in the lot of 64 East Eckerson Road in Ramapo, according to Lt. Thomas Dolan of the Ramapo Police Department.

A Ramapo officer had just been flagged down near the location when the department received a call reporting a pedestrian had been struck. When the officer arrived, he found the man trapped beneath a red 2014 Toyota Prius.

The victim, who was seriously injured but still breathing, was pulled out from under the vehicle using a jack provided by a bystander, Dolan said. He was treated on scene by Spring Hill Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics and taken to Nyack Hospital, where he later died.

Police are withholding the man’s identity until his next of kin can be notified.

The driver of the Prius — a 32-year-old Spring Valley woman working as a taxi driver — stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

“She was determined not to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash,” Dolan said. “She was arrested for operating with a suspended license and released with a future court date in the Town of Ramapo.”

Police said the taxi had just dropped off a fare and was leaving the location when it struck the man, who appeared to be lying in the parking lot.

“Interviews with witnesses at the scene indicate that the male may have been the victim of an assault prior to being struck by the vehicle,” Dolan said. “However, it does not appear the female taxicab operator was in any way involved in this possible assault.”

The incident is being investigated jointly by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit and Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ramapo Police Department at (845) 357-2400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.