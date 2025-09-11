Fair 66°

Man Opens Fire On Arguing Couple In NY: Here's His Fate

A 33-year-old man will spend more than a decade in state prison for shooting a couple during an Orange County street dispute in broad daylight, prosecutors announced.

Newburgh man Jason Brown, 33. 

 Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office
Jason Brown, of Newburgh, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 9, in Orange County Court. In addition to the prison term, he will serve five years of post-release supervision, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

The case stems from a shooting on July 31, 2024, around 12:30 p.m., when a man and woman were arguing in Newburgh. Prosecutors said Brown and another man walked by, exchanged words with the male victim, and then briefly left. 

Brown returned minutes later, pulled out a gun, and shot at the couple, striking both in the feet. 

He fled the scene and discarded the weapon and his clothing, prosecutors said. 

The investigation into the incident soon began and was led by the Non-Fatal Shooting Taskforce, which includes the City of Newburgh Police Department, the Orange County DA’s Office, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center. 

Despite uncooperative witnesses, investigators executed a search warrant at Brown’s apartment and recovered ammunition consistent with what was used in the shooting. 

Brown later admitted to unlawfully possessing the loaded firearm when he entered a guilty plea in April 2025 to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as Daily Voice reported. 

