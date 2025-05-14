Man Nearly Crashes Into Ex's Car, Stalks, Menaces Her In Hudson Valley: Nysp

Croton-on-Hudson resident Ralph V. Sedlmayer was arrested following an investigation into the alleged violations, New York State Police said on Tuesday, May 13.

The case began on Monday, April 28, when the victim reported a near-collision involving a vehicle driven by someone who resembled her ex-boyfriend, Sedlmayer. The victim had an active order of protection against him, according to authorities.

Investigators later confirmed that Sedlmayer had been driving the vehicle and had been seen near the victim multiple times in violation of the court order. They also said they discovered that he had allegedly created a social media account to contact the victim, another direct violation.

Sedlmayer was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree stalking, first-degree harassment, and second-degree menacing.

He was arraigned in Somers Town Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail on $750 cash bail. Sedlmayer is scheduled to appear in North Salem Town Court on Monday, May 19 at 5:00 p.m.

