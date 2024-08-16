Man Kills Parents Before Jumping To Death From Bridge In NY, Police Say

Troopers in Albany were called about a man threatening to jump from the Patroon Island Bridge (I-90) at around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Before they could get there, the man jumped and was found dead below the bridge. New York State Police identified the man as 35-year-old Jordan Miklowitz, of Schenectady.

The incident shut down the northbound lanes of I-787 for nearly three-and-a-half hours. Southbound traffic was also briefly halted.

An investigation found that prior to taking his own life, Miklowitz killed his mother and father at the Schenectady residence where all three resided on Morris Avenue, police said.

Autopsies found that David Miklowitz, age 75, and Kathryn Miklowitz, age 73, both died from blunt force trauma, and their deaths were classified as homicides.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined these incidents are related,” New York State Police said.

“Due to statements made by Jordan Miklowitz before his death and additional evidence collected, he is the primary suspect in the homicide investigation.”

Both incidents are under investigation and police said there is believed to be no threat to the public.

