Man Inappropriately Touched Young Boys For Decades In Rockland County, Police Say

James Valentine, of Cornwall, was arrested on Wednesday, July 2, after an investigation uncovered evidence that he had inappropriately touched several underage male victims, with incidents dating back more than two decades, New York State Police said.

The case began on Wednesday, June 4, when investigators learned that two 15-year-old boys reported inappropriate contact with Valentine at his home in Cornwall, according to authorities.

Police said that led to a wider investigation that revealed a pattern of abuse involving multiple victims over 20 years in Clarkstown.

Valentine is now charged with first-degree attempted criminal sexual act and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

He was arraigned in Clarkstown Town Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail with bail set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, July 7.

State Police said there is reason to believe additional unidentified victims may exist, including outside of New York State. Parents are urged to speak with their children, and anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 845-344-5300, referencing Case #NY2500504980.

