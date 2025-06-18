Mostly Cloudy 80°

US Attorney Almost Murdered By Previously Deported Felon Outside Albany Hotel, DA Says

A man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to attack US Attorney John Sarcone in upstate New York.

US Attorney John Sarcone.

 Photo Credit: US Attorney's Office
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Saul Morales-Garcia, 41, was arraigned in Albany County Court on Wednesday, June 18, hours after he allegedly attacked Sarcone, the US Attorney for the Northern District of New York, outside an Albany hotel, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office told Daily Voice.

Morales-Garcia, who is in the country illegally, made aggressive advances toward Sarcone with a knife and motioned as if suggesting he would cut Sarcone’s throat, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told WNYT.

Sarcone avoided injury, and Morales-Garcia was apprehended in minutes, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the two men had any interactions before the alleged attack, which occurred near a hotel on Lodge Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.

Morales-Garcia is a previously convicted felon from El Salvador who has been deported in the past, WNYT reports. He now faces charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail. 

