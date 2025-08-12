Man Gets Murder Charge After Shooting Victim In Chest In NY, Police Say

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, on the sidewalk near 30 Cliff St. in Yonkers, according to an announcement by the Yonkers Police Department from Monday night.

Officers arrived to find 41-year-old James Hardy of Yonkers with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Hardy and the suspect. During the argument, the suspect allegedly fired at Hardy before fleeing the scene.

Detectives identified the suspect as 28-year-old Xavier Palmer of Yonkers. He was taken into custody later the same day and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza praised detectives for identifying and arresting the suspect within 12 hours, adding that the department will not tolerate violence in the city.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

