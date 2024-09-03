Fair 72°

Man From Region Nabbed For Commercial Burglary, Police Say

A man from the region has been charged with two counts of burglary for allegedly breaking into the same business twice and stealing property.

Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incidents occurred in Sullivan County at the Taam Eden Baker at Mountain Square Mall in Monticello on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and Thursday, Aug. 29.

According to Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone, Ishmiel Agapito, age 24, of Monticello, was charged on Monday, Sept. 2, following an investigation.

Johnstone said Agapito was caught on surveillance forcing his way in through a rear door and stole property from inside the business. 

He was charged with:

  • Two counts of burglary
  • Grand larceny
  • Two counts of petit theft

Agapito was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $25,000 bail bond and $50,000 insurance bail bond pending further court action.

