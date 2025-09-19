Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Man Found With Loaded Gun After Highway Stop In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A traffic stop in Westchester County led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man who police say had a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

The recovered firearm.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Michael Mashburn
Troopers stopped a car with Pennsylvania plates around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, on I-287 in Greenburgh after it made unsafe lane changes and was found to have a tinted windshield, New York State Police said.

The driver, identified as Branden Muniz of Walnutport, was the sole occupant. Investigators discovered he was illegally in possession of a loaded Palmetto State Armory Dagger Compact 9mm handgun, police said. The weapon was seized and the vehicle impounded.

Muniz was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Tarrytown for processing. He was arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, unsafe lane change, and nontransparent windows.

