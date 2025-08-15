Man Found Dead After Driver Reports Hitting 'Unknown Object' On I-87 In Rockland: Police

The incident began around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, when troopers responded to a disabled vehicle near Exit 6 of the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown, New York State Police said.

Officers found a 2007 Honda Civic with heavy damage to its front passenger side bumper, hood, and windshield. The driver, a 24-year-old Sparkill resident, told troopers he had been driving northbound on I-87 when he struck an unknown object before continuing onto the Palisades Parkway, where his vehicle became disabled.

During the investigation, police discovered the body of a man on I-87 northbound, beneath a guiderail on the right shoulder of the roadway. Spring Valley EMS responded but were unable to revive him. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The driver involved in the incident was taken to Nyack Hospital for evaluation before being transported to the State Police barracks in Haverstraw for further questioning.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to assist.

No charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact New York State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

