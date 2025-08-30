Man Forcibly Touches Woman On Amtrak At Station: MTA, NY State Police Say

The incident happened at approximately 12:12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, when troopers from Rhinebeck and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded alongside MTA Police to the station on Rhinecliff Road in the Town of Rhinebeck.

Investigators said the female victim reported that she was seated in the same row as a man she did not know when he forcibly touched her without consent.

The suspect, identified as Antonio G. Perez, 49, of Valatie, was taken into custody when the train arrived at the station, according to police.

Perez was charged with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, state police said.

He was arraigned in the Town of Red Hook Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, $2,000 bond, or a $10,000 partially secured bond.

A full stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

