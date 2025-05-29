Man Fleeing Police Threatens To Jump From Bear Mountain Bridge, Cops Rescue Him Instead: PD

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, after the man reportedly fled police in Orange County and stopped his car on the bridge, according to the Westchester County Police Department.

The man climbed to the outside structure of the bridge, where he remained until negotiators from the New York State Police were able to talk him down, officials said.

At that point, members of the Westchester County Police Emergency Service Unit used ladders and a high-angle rope rescue system to reach the man and bring him back to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital to receive care, police said. Authorities did not disclose the nature of the initial incident.

“Nice teamwork between the NYSP and WCPD brought the incident to a successful conclusion,” the Westchester County PD said in a statement.

