Man Falls From Middle School Roof In NY, Airlifted To Hospital

The incident happened on Friday night, Sept. 5, at Pawling Middle School, according to Pawling Fire Chief Everett White.

At around 8:45 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the school at 80 Wagner Rd. for reports of a 50-year-old man who had fallen 15 to 20 feet from one roof onto a secondary roof, White said.

Pawling firefighters were called minutes later to help with removing the victim from the roof and to establish a landing zone for an air medical transport. Fire crews helped move the patient to the landing area as Hackensack Air-1 responded from New Jersey.

By 9:25 p.m., the helicopter had landed, and crews worked to stabilize the victim. At 9:43 p.m., Air-1 lifted off, flying the patient to Westchester Medical Center.

Chief White praised the rapid teamwork of firefighters, EMS, Dutchess County Sheriff’s deputies, and the 911 dispatch center for ensuring the rescue took place within the “golden hour,” the critical first hour after a major trauma.

The man’s current condition was not immediately available.

