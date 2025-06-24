Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Stopped On I-87 In Hudson Valley: Police

The arrest happened in Westchester County around 11:22 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, when troopers on patrol pulled over a 2022 Toyota Highlander that was failing to stay in its lane while traveling northbound on Interstate 87 in Greenburgh, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, June 24.

The driver, identified as Santiago Ramirez Canela, age 46, of Forty Fort, Pennsylvania, showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop and failed several field sobriety tests, police said.

Troopers also said they found that two children were in the vehicle with him at the time.

Ramirez Canela was taken to police headquarters, where he recorded a 0.08 percent blood alcohol concentration, according to authorities.

He was charged with aggravated DWI, endangering the welfare of a child, and other violations.

Ramirez Canela was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Greenburgh Town Court on Tuesday, July 8.

