Man Convicted Of Selling Cocaine To Undercover Officer In NY: DA

Marquis McCray, of Middletown, was convicted on Tuesday, Oct. 21, in Orange County Court of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said the jury found that McCray possessed cocaine with the intent to sell near East Main Street in Middletown on Sept. 4, 2024, and sold cocaine to an undercover officer near John Street days later on Sept. 12, 2024.

District Attorney David Hoovler credited the City of Middletown Police Department for its investigation, which led to McCray’s arrest.

"Where there is narcotics trafficking you inevitably find guns, violence, and lives devastated by substance abuse. I commend the City of Middletown Police Department not only for the work that they put into this case, but for all the resources that they devote to narcotics enforcement," Hoovler said.

McCray faces up to 12 years in state prison on the top charge when he is sentenced on Dec. 22. He was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the verdict.

