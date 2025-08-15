Man Chased Wife Down Street, Stabbed Her 35 Times In NY: Here's His Fate

Carlos Obed-Tovar, 35, of White Plains, was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 14, to 12 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for the May 2024 domestic violence attack, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said.

According to prosecutors, the assault began on May 4, 2024, inside the victim’s basement apartment, where she was with her then-6-year-old daughter and Obed-Tovar. After learning the victim had spoken to a male coworker, Obed-Tovar grabbed a kitchen knife and began stabbing her repeatedly, including in the fingers as she tried to defend herself.

The victim managed to wrestle the knife away, but Obed-Tovar retrieved a second knife and chased her from the apartment. He caught up to her on the street, where he continued the attack with such force that the handle broke off and the blade lodged in her head.

The violence stopped only when a passerby, White Plains resident Armando Gramajo, intervened and told Obed-Tovar to stop. Gramajo called for his daughter, Shayla—then a nursing student—who ran outside with clean bedsheets to apply pressure to the victim’s wounds.

The victim suffered about 35 stab and cut wounds across her body and permanent vocal cord damage.

In court, she made a statement to Obed-Tovar: "I still don't understand how I survived after 35 cuts and stabs you inflicted....The only thing I know is that I survived for a purpose, and I am grateful to everyone who has helped and supported me through this process."

DA Cacace praised the victim’s courage and the heroism of Gramajo and his daughter, who will receive a civilian hero award in October. Shayla is now a nurse specializing in plastic surgery.

"Their heroic actions are a credit to the entire Westchester community," Cacace said.

