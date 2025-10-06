Man Charged After Large Illegal Blaze In NY During Statewide Burn Ban: Police

Officers responded at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, to help the Tivoli Fire Department with a large brush fire at 381 Budds Corners Rd. in Red Hook, the town's police department said on Monday, Oct. 6.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found that the blaze consisted mostly of construction materials and waste. The fire was quickly extinguished by Tivoli firefighters.

Department of Environmental Conservation officers also responded and determined that the property owner, a 56-year-old Red Hook man, had violated environmental regulations. He was charged with unlawful disposal of solid waste and violating the New York State burn ban, which took effect Oct. 2 and remains in place through Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The man, whose name was not made public, is due to appear in Red Hook Town Court at a later date.

State officials enacted the temporary burn ban last week due to dry weather and increased fire risk across New York, as Daily Voice previously reported.

