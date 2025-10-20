Man Caught With Crack Cocaine, Guns While Driving With Child On I-84 In NY: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, when troopers stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 in Beacon for a traffic violation, New York State Police said.

According to police, the car was occupied by a female driver, a juvenile passenger, and Savon T. Bagby, 27, of Newburgh. During the stop, troopers learned Bagby had an active warrant out of the City of Newburgh and took him into custody, police said.

Troopers said they found approximately 15.5 grams of MDMA and 3.5 grams of crack cocaine on Bagby’s person. A State Police narcotics K9 named Wild then conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs.

A search soon revealed two revolvers hidden inside the car, police said.

The female driver and juvenile passenger were released, but Bagby was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bagby was arraigned in City of Beacon Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $400,000 bond, or $700,000 partially secured bond.

He reappeared in court on Monday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m.

