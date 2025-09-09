Man Caught With Child Exploitation Material In NY After Cybertip: Police

Joseph Reardon, 44, of Walden, was charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child under 16, a felony, after his arrest on Saturday, Sept. 6, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The case began in December 2024, when authorities received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators later determined that Reardon had allegedly possessed and accessed images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

Reardon was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in Walden Village Court on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at noon.

State Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

