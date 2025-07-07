Man Busted In Fentanyl, Cocaine Sales Probe In NY: DA

Bryan Bucchioni, 41, was arrested on Thursday, June 26, after investigators with the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force linked him to drug sales in the area of Thompson Street in the city of Poughkeepsie, the Task Force announced on Monday, July 7.

The arrest came after agents conducted multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from Bucchioni in and around 59 Thompson St., Task Force members said. That led investigators to secure a search warrant for his residence.

According to the task force, Bucchioni was taken into custody on Mansion Street without incident. At the same time, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Muldowney Circle in the Corlies Manor housing complex.

Agents said they found narcotics, along with digital scales and packaging materials commonly used in drug distribution.

Bucchioni was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Authorities say more charges are expected.

He was arraigned in Poughkeepsie City Court and released under the supervision of probation, as required under New York State law.

Anyone with information about this case or other drug activity in the county is urged to contact the confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

