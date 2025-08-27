Man Burglarizes Restaurant With Screwdriver, Flees To Hotel Under Alias In Stony Point: Police

Christopher Pascale, 46, of West Nyack, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into the burglary of a Stony Point business, Stony Point Police announced.

Police said the burglary was reported at around 9:35 a.m. on South Liberty Drive, when the restaurant owner arrived to open for the day and found the cash register pried open and coins scattered across the floor. Detectives later reviewed surveillance footage that police said showed a man using a screwdriver to force open the register before fleeing out the rear door with an estimated $300 to $500.

According to investigators, the suspect matched the description of a man wanted in connection with a similar burglary at a restaurant in Nanuet.

Detectives tracked Pascale to the Stony Point Budget Motor Inn, where he was allegedly renting a room under an alias. After setting up surveillance, officers saw him leaving the room and arrested him without incident.

He is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools.

Police did not name the restaurant that was burglarized.

Pascale was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County Jail. He is due back in court on Friday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m.

Police said the investigation involved detectives from Stony Point and Clarkstown Police, as well as the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Division.

