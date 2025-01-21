Man Arrested for Slicing Co-Worker's Throat at Hudson Valley Amazon Facility

New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri said officers responded to the facility on Hudson Valley Avenue around 9:25 a.m. after receiving a report of an assault. Officers found a 36-year-old man with a significant neck laceration.

Valeri said the suspect, Loryn-Yael Gardner-Lawery, 27, of Middletown, was located nearby and matched the victim's description. He was taken into custody without incident.

New Windsor EMS transported the victim to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Gardner-Lawery was charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Part in Goshen and remanded to the Orange County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not disclosed further details about the incident's motive or circumstances.

