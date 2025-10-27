Man Admits Shooting Victim, Climbing On His Car, Firing Again In NY: DA

Wilfredo Crespo of Pine Bush pleaded guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 21, to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, Oct. 27.

The charges stem from an incident on Christmas Eve in 2020, at around 7:20 a.m., in the parking lot of a business in the Village of Walden. Prosecutors said Crespo got into a verbal argument with another man, pulled out a loaded firearm, and shot the victim once in the chest.

When the wounded victim tried to stop Crespo from leaving by getting into a vehicle, Crespo allegedly climbed onto the hood of the car and shot the man again in the shoulder, the DA’s Office said.

Crespo later turned himself in to police and admitted to the shooting. Investigators recovered a modified flare gun that had been altered to fire .22-caliber rounds.

At his plea hearing, Crespo admitted to illegally possessing the loaded firearm used in the attack.

Prosecutors said they will recommend a 15-year prison sentence followed by five years of post-release supervision when Crespo is sentenced on Jan. 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.