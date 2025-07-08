Man Admits Raping 6-Year-Old At Rockland County Home After Decade, DA Says

Juan Buezo-Hernandez, age 52, of Airmont, entered the guilty plea to first-degree rape on Wednesday, July 3, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Tuesday, July 8.

The abuse happened in the summer of 2015 at a residence in the village of Spring Valley, authorities said. There, Buezo-Hernandez engaged in vaginal sexual intercourse with a six-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

The case was reported in early 2025, when the now-teenage victim disclosed the incident to a family member, who contacted law enforcement.

An investigation by the Spring Valley Police Department and the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit led to Buezo-Hernandez’s arrest and prosecution.

Buezo-Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Prosecutors said he is expected to receive nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender. A hearing will be held before his release to determine his registration level.

