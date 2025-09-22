Man Accused Of Slashing Victim's Neck With Knife At Motel In NY: Police

The events leading to the arrest began on Sunday, Sept. 21, at around 9 a.m., when Town of Newburgh Police responded to the Super 8 Motel at 1287 Route 300 for a report of an injured man, the department said on Monday, Sept. 22.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old victim with a neck laceration. Police said the injury was caused by an assault involving a knife at the motel.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken by Town of Newburgh EMS to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, where he is stable.

Following an investigation, police said they arrested 52-year-old Shayne D. Griffin of Newburgh. He was charged with felony assault in the second degree, felony criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and misdemeanor menacing in the second degree.

Griffin was arraigned in Central Arraignment Part court in Orange County and remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff's Office without bail.

