Man Accused Of Masturbating In Front Of Victim At Library In Hudson Valley

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a library in Northern Westchester, police announced. 

The incident happened at the John C. Hart Memorial Library in Yorktown, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Buffalo resident Kenneth Hughes was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 4 in connection with an incident on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the John C. Hart Memorial Library at 1130 East Main St. in Yorktown, Yorktown Police said on Friday, Sept. 6. 

According to the department, at around 1:20 p.m. on the day of the incident, Hughes pulled his pants and underwear down in full view of the victim. He then allegedly started masturbating, police added. 

Following an investigation, Hughes was found in Peekskill and arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with public lewdness before being released on his own recognizance. 

He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 19. 

