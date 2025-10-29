Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Man, 71, Steals Dump Truck From Hospital Garage In NY, Police Say

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of a dump truck from a garage at Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County that was later found in Dutchess County, police said. 

Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The investigation into the theft began on Sunday, Sept. 7, after hospital staff reported a burglary at a maintenance facility on East Main Street in Wallkill, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Troopers said a 2016 Ford dump truck was stolen from the garage during the incident. The vehicle was later located in the town of Poughkeepsie after officers with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department conducted a traffic stop, police added. 

Following a joint investigation, 71-year-old Michael P. Senk, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 25, and charged with third-degree burglary. 

Senk was arraigned in Orange County Court’s Central Arraignment Part and released on his own recognizance, pending his next appearance in Wallkill Town Court on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. 

