Man, 71, Killed After Slamming Into Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In NY

A 71-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in the Hudson Valley, New York, police said.

The crash happened on I-84 West in Montgomery near Exit 28. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Troopers responded at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, to the westbound lanes of I-84 near Exit 28 in the Orange County town of Montgomery after reports of a serious collision involving a tractor-trailer and a van, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Investigators determined that a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer was slowing to a stop in the right lane due to traffic when a 2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van traveling behind it failed to slow down and struck the rear of the trailer, police said. 

The driver of the Freightliner, a 47-year-old man from Springfield, Massachusetts, was not injured.

However, the driver of the Sprinter van, identified as Kevin Cantwell, 71, of the Worcester County town of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

The crash remains under investigation by police. 

