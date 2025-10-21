Man, 70, Caught With Child Sexual Exploitation Images After Search Of NY Home: Nysp

Newburgh resident Paul Merrill, age 70, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Oct. 21, in connection with the investigation, New York State Police announced.

Merrill is charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 (access to view), a felony.

State Police said the arrest followed a CyberTip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which led to a search warrant executed at Merrill’s Newburgh residence in June 2024.

The tip came through coordination among ICAC, the Troop F Computer Crimes Unit, Troop F BCI, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.

Merrill was arrested in New Windsor following a traffic stop and was transported to the Montgomery barracks for processing. He was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

